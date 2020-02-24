Teerasil scores on J1 League return, but can’t save Shimizu S-Pulse from 3-1 loss to FC Tokyo

Thailand international striker Teerasil Dangda scored on his debut for Shimizu S-Pulse, but he couldn’t stop his side from going down 3-1 to FC Tokyo in their J1 League 2020 opener at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira in Shizuoka, Japan.

Teerasil had returned to Japanese top division with Shimizu after having spent a season in 2018 there with Sanfrecce Hiroshima and made his debut for Shimizu memorable by scoring the opening goal of the match in the 47th minute.

Teammate Kenta Nishizawa sent the 31-year-old Thai veteran through on goal after a goalless first half and Teerasil finished past FC Tokyo goalkeeper Akihiro Hayashi to make it 1-0 to the home side.

However, Tokyo, runners-up in last season’s J1 League, came back strongly into the game late on scoring the equaliser through a Diego Oliveira penalty in the 77th minute before Adailton da Silva put them 2-1 up two minutes later.

A third came in the injury time from the boots of Leandro sealing the 3-1 win for FC Tokyo in the J.League opener.

Meanwhile, there were also defeats for Thailand internationals Theerathon Bunmathan and Chanathip Songkrasin with their respective clubs on the opening weekend in Japan’s domestic league.

Theerathon, who won the J1 League title with Yokohama F.Marinos last season and then made his move to the league champions permanent in the summer, began the season with a 2-1 defeat to Gamba Osaka at home.

The Thai left-back started the game, but Yokohama conceded the opener in the sixth minute as Shu Kurata scored before Shinya Yajima doubled the visitors lead in the 34th minute at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Marinos did reduce the deficit in the 74th minute through Marcos Junior, but it turned out only to be a consolation for the defending champions.

Chanathip’s Consadole Sapporo, meanwhile, lost 4-2 to J1 League newcomers Kashiwa Reysol at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium in a match that featured not one, but two goalkeeping errors from Consadole custodian Gu Sung-Yun.

Ataru Esaka and Michael Olunga had both scored twice for Kashiwa as they launched into a four-goal lead by the 65th minute. Takuma Arano and Musashi Suzuki scored late into the second half to reduce the deficit, but that didn’t stop them from conceding a defeat to the 2019 J2 League champions.

(Photos credit: Shimizu S-Pulse)