On January 31, it was officially announced that Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda has completed his transfer from Muangthong United to J1.League side Shimizu S-Pulse – and in an interview from earlier this week, Teerasil himself revealed the reasons for his move.

“The reason I came back to Japan is [that] playing in the J.League has always been my dream, and among the Thai players, the J.League is very popular,” he said, before adding:

“It was an easy decision for me to join Shimizu S-Pulse.”

“By playing in the J.League, I can improve my skills and become a better player. If you want to play in Europe, you have to first play in the best league in Asia,” Teerasil explained further, before concluding:

“If I can play here, then it can possibly create a path for other Thai players to make a move to Japan and from there, they can have an opportunity to play in Europe.”

Teerasil Dangda was pictured visiting the club shop of Shimizu S-Pulse a week before the J1.League outfit announced the deal. Prior to this, he had already spent a season in the J.League with Sanfrecce back in 2018, scoring six goals in 24 matches for the Japanese club.

He then returned to his parent club back then – Muangthong United – but had a stop-start season in 2019 plagued by injuries that restricted his playing time both at the club and the national team.

He has also had stints with Premier League giants Manchester City in 2007-08, Switzerland’s Grasshopper Zurich in 2008 and Spanish outfit UD Almeria in 2014-15.