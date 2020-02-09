WATCH: Vissel Kobe, Yokohama FM miss nine straight penalties in J.League Super Cup final

In what has already been described as one of the worst penalty shoot-outs of all time, Vissel Kobe and Yokohama FM missed nine straight penalties in the J.League Super Cup final held on Saturday.

The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw during regulation time, with Vissel Kobe taking the lead on each occasion before Yokohama FM equalised, three times during the 90 minutes.

As expected, the match then went to a penalty shoot-out. Thiago Martins scored first for Yokohama before the legendary Andres Iniesta put Vissel Kobe back on level terms. Afterwards, Takahiro Ohgihara and Junya Tanaka also converted for both teams respectively.

This is when things got extraordinarily strange at the Saitama Stadium 2002, with both teams missing the nine penalties that followed. Watch the video right here:

Nine straight penalty kicks missed in J.League Super Cup final

Edigar Junio, Kota Mizunuma and Ken Matsubara missed Yokohama’s spot-kicks while Vissel Kobe’s Keijiro Ogawa, Daigo Nishi and Leo Osaki also failed to convert.

The match thus moved to sudden-death, where more penalties were missed.

Takuya Wada of Yokohama had his spot-kick saved before former Arsenal and Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen missed. Yokohama’s Keita Endo then missed the ninth successive penalty of the day before Hotaru Yamaguchi of Vissel Kobe finally put everyone out of their misery by successfully converting the 14th spot-kick of the shoot-out.

And with that, Vissel Kobe became the J.League Super Cup champions.