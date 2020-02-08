OFFICIAL: Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan joins Chanathip at J.League’s Consadole Sapporo

Thailand international goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan has been announced as a new player at J1 League outfit Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo on Saturday.

30-year-old Kawin, who moves from Belgian second division club OH Leuven were he has played at since 2018, will begin life in Japan’s top division on an initial 11-month contract with Consadole.

“We are pleased to announce that Kawin Thamsatchanan of OH Leuven (Belgium) has decided to join Consadole Sapporo in Hokkaido with a time-limited transfer.The transfer period is from February 4, 2020 to December 31, 2020,” the Japanese club announced.

Kawin had established himself as the first-choice at Leuven in his first season in Europe before sustaining a foot injury in October 2018 that not only curtailed his progress at the club, but also restricted his involvement with the national team including at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Now, he will be looking to reinvent his career with Consadole.

“Thanks to everyone at Sapporo. I am grateful for the opportunity to play at Consadole Sapporo. First of all, I want to join the team and get to know my teammates as quickly as possible while working hard to understand the tactics of the manager. I will do my best for the team,” Kawin said.

The transfer also means that Kawin will once again link up with former Muangthong United teammate Chanathip Songraksin at Consadole. The Thailand attacker had moved to Consadole in 2017 initially on loan before signing on permanently in 2019.