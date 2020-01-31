OFFICIAL: Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda completes transfer to Shimizu S-Pulse

It has been officially announced that Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda has completed his transfer from Muangthong United to Shimizu S-Pulse, ahead of the upcoming J1 League season.

Check out the official announcement made by Shimizu S-Pulse right below:

It has only been a few days since Teerasil was pictured visiting the club shop of Shimizu S-Pulse and according to Bangkok Post, Shimizu S-Pulse have reportedly negotiated a permanent move for Teerasil with his parent club Muangthong United of Thai League 1 and only personal terms need to be agreed now between the club and the player.

And now, with his appearance on the club’s social media handles, it has to be assumed that a deal has been struck between the player and the club.

The forward had spent a season in the J.League with Sanfrecce back in 2018 scoring six goals in 24 matches for the Japanese club.

He then returned to his parent club Muangthong, however, has had a stop-start season in 2019 plagued by injuries that has restricted his playing time both at the club and the national team.

Teerasil has previously had stints with Premier League giants Manchester City in 2007-08, Switzerland’s Grasshopper Zurich in 2008 and Spanish outfit UD Almeria in 2014-15.