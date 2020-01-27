Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda pictured with Shimizu S-Pulse stars amidst transfer rumours

Thailand international striker Teerasil Dangda is in Japan to reportedly discuss personal terms with J1 League outfit Shimizu S-Pulse ahead of a transfer to the Japanese top division.

And his move away from Thai League 1 outfit Muangthong United has been all but confirmed after the 31-year-old was seen posing wearing the club merchandise in a photo shared on Instagram by the Japanese club’s official account.

Former Sanfrecce Hirshoma striker Teerasil has been linked with a move back to Japan since the end of the Thai domestic season.

And it is learnt that Shimizu S-Pulse have agreed a transfer for Teerasil with his parent club Muangthong resulting in the player jetting to Japan to discuss personal terms.

Teerasil was earlier pictured visiting the club shop and now, with his appearance on the club’s social media handles, it has to be assumed that a deal has been struck between the player and the club.

The forward had spent a season in the J.League with Sanfrecce back in 2018 scoring six goals in 24 matches for the Japanese club.

He then returned to his parent club Muangthong, however has had a stop-start season in 2019 plagued by injuries that has restricted his playing time both at the club and the national team.

Teerasil has previously had stints with Premier League giants Manchester City in 2007-08, Switzerland’s Grasshopper Zurich in 2008 and Spanish outfit UD Almeria in 2014-15.