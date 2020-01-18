OFFICIAL: Vissel Kobe release Lukas Podolski as JDT transfer rumour intensifies

J.League side Vissel Kobe have released German superstar Lukas Podolski after two and a half year association with the club. The 2014 World Cup winner has recently been linked with Malaysian Super League giants Johor Darul Ta’zim and the rumour mill is set to go into overdrive with Vissel Kobe’s announcement.
The 34-year-old joined the Japanese side in August 2017 from Galatasary for a reported fee of €2.6 million and in 60 appearances for the club, Podolski scored 17 goals and provided another 12 assists. The former Germany international had visited JDT’s training facilities only three days ago which started rumours of a possible move.
Whether the former Arsenal star does join JDT or not remains to be seen.
【契約満了のお知らせ】
FW ポドルスキ選手と契約満了に伴い、交渉を進めておりましたが、来季の契約を更新しないことが決まりました。@Podolski10 and Vissel Kobe have agreed to part ways.
詳細はこちら▼https://t.co/MM4khvXzyH#visselkobe #ヴィッセル神戸 pic.twitter.com/d3cLtOTxYB
— ヴィッセル神戸 (@visselkobe) January 18, 2020
ありがとう、ポルディ。@Podolski10 ❤️#DankePoldi pic.twitter.com/OTrqvAhIc5
— ヴィッセル神戸 (@visselkobe) January 18, 2020
