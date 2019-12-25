Thailand star Theerathon completes permanent transfer to J1 League champions Yokohama F. Marinos

Thailand international defender Theerathon Bunmathan will continue to ply his trade in Japan next season after signing a permanent deal with J1 League champions Yokohama F. Marinos.

Theerathon has had two seasons on loan in Japan from his parent club Muangthong United — first with Vissel Kobe in 2018 and then at Marinos during the last season which ended in silverware.

The 29-year-old left-back had scored and assisted one goal apiece against closest rivals FC Tokyo in a 3-0 win on the final matchday to secure the league trophy for Ange Postecoglou’s men and become the first player from Southeast Asia to win the J.League title.

And the Japanese champions have moved to make the Thai star’s loan deal permanent with the full-back following on the footsteps of former teammate Chanathip Songkrasin who is currently under the rolls of Consadole Sapporo.

Yokohama F. Marinos, Champions of J.League 2019 signs a permanent contract with 🇹🇭 Theerathon Bunmathan ⚽️🇯🇵#fmarinos #ธีราทร pic.twitter.com/Y2pmAUx2Bd — ThaiLeague (@thaileague) December 25, 2019

“SCG Muangthong United confirm Theerathon has been transferred to Yokohama F. Marinos. Theerathon, at 29, becomes the second player from Thailand to secure a permanent contract with a J.League club,” the Thai League 1 club confirmed on Wednesday.

He was recently named the 2019 Thai Player of the Year by the Football Association of Thailand.