BREAKING NEWS: Persib Bandung player tested positive for COVID-19 in Indonesia

Some big news is coming out of Indonesia as Liga 1 giants Persib Bandung have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Though the Indonesian outfit has refrained from naming the player, the club said that the infected player is currently under isolation and is monitored by the club’s medical department.

“Persib hereby announce that one of its players has been tested positive for COVID-19. The player is now in a condition without symptoms and is undergoing independent isolation which is monitored by a team of Persib doctors according to government protocol,” the club said.

This is the first instance of a footballer in Southeast Asia testing positive for the virus.

According to Persib, other players of the club will now quarantine themselves at home in accordance with the existing health protocols.

Persib said it has suspended training until further notice and added they also have carried out a thorough cleaning with disinfectants in players’ dressing rooms and offices, stores, cafes, etc at the club.

“When we were told that one of our players was diagnosed with COVID-19, we immediately asked the player to do independent isolation. Not only that, we have also informed this matter to the authorities so that they can reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread by helping them to do contact tracing,” said Persib director Glenn Sugita.

“The health and safety of all Persib players, officials and fans is of the utmost importance to us. Therefore, we also ask our loyal fans to continue to follow the government’s advice to work from home, and learn from home, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” he added.

Indonesia has reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 so far with close to 90 deaths.

(Photo credit: Persib Bandung)

