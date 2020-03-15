Indonesia latest in ASEAN to suspend football as Liga 1 and 2 matches to be cancelled

Indonesia has become the latest country to suspend football over the fears of coronavirus outbreak as PSSI has decided to halt Liga 1 and Liga 2 matches after Sunday.

A growing number of countries in Southeast Asia and across the globe have suspended the football season due to the concerning COVID-19 situation with Malaysia and Philippines the most recent ones from ASEAN to halt their campaigns.

Both Malaysia Super League and Philippines Football League suspended their seasons during the past couple of days and Indonesia Liga 1 has now joined that list.

“Both Liga 1 and Liga 2 will remain suspended at least for the next two weeks while we wait for the developments on the coronavirus outbreak front,” PSSI chairman Mochamad Iriawan said in a statement.

Sebagaimana kompetisi Liga 1 yang digulirkan tepat waktu pada 29 Februari 2020, Liga 2 pun diputar sesuai perencanaan awal, pada pekan kedua Maret 2020.https://t.co/y6ww0gHIj8 — PSSI (@PSSI) March 14, 2020

“We have been discussing the COVID-19 situation with the PSSI members and government officials for a while now and there is a feeling that the situation could get worse in the coming days. So, it was agreed that the Liga 1 matches will be suspended from March 16, Monday as precautionary measure,” he said.

“Coincidentally, Liga 1 was to take a two-week break for the Indonesia national team to prepare for this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers which are also now postponed to later dates,” Iriawan noted.

Four Indonesian top division matches will go ahead as planned on Sunday with defending champions Bali United taking on Madura United, PSM Makassar facing Barito Putera, TIRA Persikabo going up against Persita Tangerang and Persib Bandung facing PSS Sleman before the league is suspended.

Meanwhile, Liga 2 was supposed to have three more matchdays this month on March 19, 25 and 29 which have now been cancelled.

(Photo credit: Liga 1 Indonesia)