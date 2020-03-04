Liga 1 tie between Persija and Persebaya cancelled after coronavirus reported in Indonesia

An Indonesia Liga 1 tie between Persija Jakarta and Persebaya Surabaya which was scheduled to be held in Jakarta on Saturday has been postponed following first reports of coronavirus cases in the country.

Indonesia reported its first two COVID-19 cases on Monday when President Joko Widodo announced two from Depok had contracted the fast-spreading disease. And it is being reported that the number of cases in the Southeast Asian nation is going to rise in the coming days.

The discovery of the outbreak has forced the PT Liga Indonesia officials to postpone the top division match between Persija and Persebaya which was to be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on March 7.

Pertandingan pekan ke-2 Shopee Liga 1 2020 antara Persija vs Persebaya dipastikan ditunda. Hal ini diumumkan PT Liga Indonesia Baru dalam surat bernomor 127/LIB-KOM/III/2020 tanggal 4 Maret 2020. Selengkapnya hanya di situs resmi Persija Jakarta.#BelieveIn12 #PersijaJakarta pic.twitter.com/IMYCtpOlQ9 — Persija Jakarta (@Persija_Jkt) March 4, 2020

The league organisers said that the rescheduled date for the match will be announced soon after consultation with various parties. However, it is to be seen whether more Indonesia Liga 1 matches will be affected with the COVID-19 cases expected to increase in the coming weeks in Indonesia.

The officials in Jakarta had called for suspension of sporting and cultural activities to decrease the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The global health emergency has caused disruption in sporting events around the globe with football leagues in China PR, Japan, Korea Republic, Thailand, Vietnam and Italy among others affected in varying degrees.