Persik, Persita and Persiraja win promotion to next season’s Indonesia Liga 1

Persik Kediri defeated Persita 3-2 at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali to lift their first-ever Indonesia Liga 2 title and book a promotion to next season’s Liga 1, the country’s top division.

Persik and Persita will be joined by Persiraja who defeated Sriwijaya FC 1-0 in the third-place match held at the same venue earlier on Monday.

In the Liga 2 final, Persik had taken a 2-0 lead by the 14th minute through Risna Prahalabenta and Sandrian Wijaya, but Persita struck back to level the score at 2-2 through former Indonesia international defender Muhammad Roby and Sirvi Arfani by the 38th minute.

However, it was Persik who ultimately took home the title thanks to a winning goal from the boots of Wimba Sutan Fanosa in the second-half injury time.

Meanwhile, Assanur Rijal scored the only goal of the game for Persiraja as they broke the hearts of Sriwijaya to win promotion as the third and final team.

Meanwhile, the relegation race is still neck-and-neck in Indonesia’s top flight with Badak Lampung and Semen Padang, both on 27 points, and Kalteng Putra, with a point less, occupying the three relegation spots with six more matches left to play.

Persela Lamongan are above the bottom three at 15th with 28 points while Barito Putera are 14th with 31 points.

(Photo credit: Bola.net)