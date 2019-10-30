WATCH: Persebaya fans riot on pitch at full time after home defeat to PSS Sleman

Persebaya Surabaya fans voiced their disappointment with their team in perhaps the most ruthless way possible, rioting on the same pitch that their side were beaten 3-2 on at home by PSS Sleman.

The problems started early for Persebaya in this match, as Jefri Kurniawan gave the visitors the lead as early as the 16th minute of the game, causing fans to fear the worst.

David da Silva equalised for the home side, but quick fire goals from Haris Tuharea and Yevhen Bokhashvili before half time proved too much for the Green Force to overturn.

The match ended 3-2 in favour of PSS Sleman, resulting in a third straight defeat for Persebaya, and caused an absolute horror show at full time, with fans charging onto the pitch and lighting up the ground. Take a look.

Laga Persebaya vs PSS Sleman dalam pekan ke-25 Liga 1 2019 di Stadion Gelora Bung Tomo Surabaya, Selasa (29/10/2019) berakhir ricuh, dan kericuhan terjadi saat suporter tuan rumah turun ke lapangan setelah Persebaya Surabaya kalah 2-3 dari PSS Sleman. pic.twitter.com/U5GqtXR1aH — MADURAKU.COM (@MadurakuDotCom) October 29, 2019

Parts of the Gelora Bung Tomo stadium were set ablaze by furious home support, who are clearly disappointed by the nature of defeats more than anything else.

Persebaya’s slump in league form has seen them drop down to 9th place in the Indonesian top flight. Now, even the PSSI have issued a statement condemning the actions of the fans in attendance.

“We are very sorry and sorry. This is detrimental to their own club. Supporters should be mature to advance the football industry. What is certain is that there will be strict sanctions from the commission, “PSSI Media Director Gatot Widakdo said.

It remains to be seen what are the sanctions imposed on the club after these unacceptable fan reactions.