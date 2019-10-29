Persija Jakarta beaten 2-0 by Persib Bandung in Indonesia Liga 1 derby

Persib Bandung registered a convincing 2-0 win over struggling Persija Jakarta in Indonesia Liga 1 at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on Monday.

The Indonesian El Superclasico was played at Bali United’s home ground — a neutral venue — due to security concerns and it was Persib, who were playing as the home side, that broke the deadlock after a goalless first half.

23-year-old winger Frets Butuan opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a solo run and shot past Persija goalkeeper Andritany Ardhiyasa before Ezechiel N’Douassel made it 2-0 seven minutes later.

The defeat meant that Persija, who are under their third different head coach this season, now sit 14th in the Liga 1 standings with 24 points from 23 matches — only two points above the bottom-placed Semen Padang FC.

The Kemayoran Tigers have now recorded one win, two defeats and a draw from four matches under their new boss Edson Tavares.

Meanwhile, Persib are in 10th position in the Indonesia top division with 31 points from 24 matches.

At the top of the league, Bali United continued their winning ways with a 3-2 victory over PS Barito Putera. Bali now have 54 points from 23 matches while Borneo FC and Madura United, who are second and third in the league, have 41 points each after playing 24 games.

