FIFA releases statement regarding rescheduling of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in Asia

FIFA has said that it will soon provide an update on rescheduling the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties which were to be held in March and June 2020 amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had met with FIFA and the proposal to move the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties to later dates in a bid to aid the battle against COVID-19 across the continent was agreed by both parties.

“For both FIFA and AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remains the highest priority,” FIFA said in a statement on Thursday after meeting with the AFC officials.

“And as such, a formal proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers will now be shared with the relevant member associations,” it said.

“FIFA and AFC will provide an update on these fixtures in the coming days following consultation with the AFC member associations,” FIFA added.

“FIFA will continue to monitor the situation in relation to COVID-19 in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), the confederations and the member associations. Information on other international matches may be provided by the relevant confederation or member association,” it added.

The AFC has reportedly proposed to move the World Cup Qualifiers that were to be played this month to October and the ties which were slated for June to be rescheduled for November 2020.