Singapore call up 25 players for training camp ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida has called up 25 players to the national team camp ahead of March’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties.

The ASEAN side are set to face Palestine on March 26 before taking on Saudi Arabia on March 31 in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties.

Singapore are third in Group D of the World Cup Qualifiers with seven points from five matches. Uzbekistan top the group with nine points while Saudi Arabia are second with eight points and a game in hand.

Yemen are fourth in the pool with five points while Palestine are bottom with four points.

Singapore’s 25-man preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Zaiful Nizam (Balestier Khalsa), Hassan Sunny (Lion City Sailors)

DEFENDERS: Fadli Kamis (Balestier Khalsa), Harith Kanadi (Geylang International), Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United), Anders Aplin (Hougang United), Jordan Vestering (Hougang United), Tajeli Salamat (Lion City Sailors), Iqram Rifqi (Lion City Sailors), Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Lion City Sailors)

MIDFIELDERS: Firdaus Kasman (Geylang International), Christopher van Huizen (Geylang International), Afiq Noor (Hougang United), M Anumanthan (Hougang United), Shahdan Sulaiman (Lion City Sailors), Haiqal Pashia (Lion City Sailors), Yasir Hanapi (Tampines Rovers)

FORWARDS: Rezza Rezky (Young Lions), Farhan Zulkifli (Hougang United), Sahil Suhaimi (Hougang United), Shawal Anuar (Hougang United), Hafiz Nor (Lion City Sailors), Gabriel Quak (Lion City Sailors), Fareez Farhan (Geylang International), Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa)

(Photo credit: FA Singapore)