Vietnam defensive crisis as Doan Van Hau latest to join growing list of injured players

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo is sweating over the fitness of his defenders ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Malaysia scheduled for this month.

It is yet to be decided whether the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties slated for March 26 and 31 will proceed amidst the ongoing threat of coronavirus, but if it does, Park will have a tough job in his hands.

This is after SC Heerenveen full-back Doan Van Hau became the latest player to be casted a doubt for the all-important tie against Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on March 31.

According to reports, Van Hau injured his knee while playing for Jong Heerenveen in a reserve league match against Jon Wilem II recently.

“I tried to take the ball away and my leg was twisted. It is pretty hurt. I have to wait for the doctors to check,” Van Hau was quoted as saying by VietnamNet.

It was only a few days ago that Hanoi FC centre-back Do Duy Manh tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the Vietnamese Super Cup tie forcing him out of action for the better part of the 2020 season.

Park’s misery is compounded by the fact that he will also be without the suspended duo of centre-back Tran Dinh Trong and wing-back Nguyen Trong Hoang for the crucial World Cup Qualifiers tie against the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup finalists.

Trong Hoang had received his suspension after seeing a yellow card in their World Cup Qualifiers campaign while Dinh Trong was shown a red card in their 2020 AFC U23 Championship defeat to DPR Korea.

