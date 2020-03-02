India name preliminary squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers; to face Tajikistan in friendly

India have named a 43-member preliminary squad for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Qatar slated to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India on March 26.

India head coach Igor Stimac has called up the 43 players in two batches with the first set taking part in a training camp starting on March 9 and second set joining on March 16 after the conclusion of the 2020 Indian Super League season.

The South Asians are currently fourth in Group E of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round with three draws and two defeats from their five matches. Qatar lead the group with 13 points followed by Oman on 12 points and Afghanistan on four points.

India had held 2019 AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar to a goalless draw in Doha back in September.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has also announced that the Blue Tigers will face Tajikistan in an away friendly match on March 31. The venue for the international friendly is yet to be confirmed.

Tajikistan are in Group F of the qualification event along with Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar and Mongolia.

India preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Mohammed Rafique Ali Sardar, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill

DEFENDERS: Pratik Chowdhary, Shubham Sarangi, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot, Adil Khan, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sumit Rathi, Seriton Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai

MIDFIELDERS: Rowllin Borges, Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai, Raynier Fernandes, Nikhil Poojary, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Halicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edwin Vanspaul, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jackichand Singh

FORWARDS: Farukh Choudhary, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Micheal Soosairaj