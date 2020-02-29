All FIFA matches in March, including 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, in danger of cancellation due to coronavirus

All FIFA international matches, including 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties, slated to be held in March, are in danger of cancellation due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

As many as 32 matches in the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers are scheduled to be held across Asia during the FIFA match dates of March 26 and 31.

However, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) are reportedly holding emergency meetings with several stakeholders to discuss the fate of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, AFC Champions League 2020 and AFC Cup 2020 matches.

Several domestic leagues including in China PR, Korea Republic, Japan and Vietnam have witnessed disruptions due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and AFC was also forced to postpone six matches in ACL 2020 due to the global health emergency.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also hinted at cancelling international fixtures during the month of March if needed.

“The health of people is much more important than any football game. That’s why we have to look at the situation and hope that it will decrease rather than increase. At the moment, it looks like it is still increasing,” Infantino was quoted as saying in Washington Post.

“If games have to be postponed or played without spectators until it is over, then we have to go through that,” the FIFA chief said.

“I wouldn’t exclude anything at this moment,” Infantino said when asked whether the international ties slated for March will be postponed.

“I hope we will never have to get into this direction. We cannot underestimate and say it’s nothing but we don’t have to overreact and panic. We have to follow the instructions given by the authorities,” he added.

A string of ASEAN teams are in action in March’s World Cup Qualifiers with fixtures like Malaysia vs Vietnam, Thailand vs Indonesia, Myanmar vs Kyrgyz Republic and Philippines vs Guam the pick of Southeast Asian involvement.