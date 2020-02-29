J.League stars Chanathip, Theerathon & Teerasil could miss Thailand’s World Cup Qualifiers tie against Indonesia

Thailand national team head coach Akira Nishino has raised doubts regarding the participation of their J.League stars in next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Indonesia.

The War Elephants are set to face Indonesia in an important 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on March 26 before hosting Curacao in an international friendly match on March 30.

And Nishino has said that he is unsure about calling up Thailand’s four Japan-based stars due to the coronavirus threat.

There are four Thailand internationals plying their trade in Japan — goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan and attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin play for Consadole Sapporo, full-back Theerathon Bunmathan is with defending champions Yokohama F.Marinos and veteran striker Teerasil Dangda turns out for Shimizu S-Pulse.

Though the J.League season has been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the footballers might find it difficult to team up with their international teammates back in Thailand.

“It has become a global problem now and I am not sure what will happen next,” said Nishino when quizzed about the global health emergency.

“We have a couple of matches next month, but if I call these J.League players to join the national team camp, they will be quarantined for 14 days as per government policy,” the Japanese tactician said.

“I can only hope that the things will get better and situation with regards to the virus outbreak will improve,” he added.

