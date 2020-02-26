Malaysia one of our biggest challenges in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, says Vietnam boss Park Hang-seo

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has returned to work with the Golden Dragons as he begins preparations for their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie next month.

The ASEAN champions are set to face Malaysia in their next 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on March 31.

The national team will come together on March 21 and will play Kyrgyz Republic in an international friendly match on March 26 as they get ready for the all-important tie against the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup finalists

Nguyen Tien Linh breaks deadlock for Vietnam against DPR Korea

Vietnam are currently topping Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers with 11 points from five matches followed by Harimau Malaya with nine and Thailand with eight points. UAE are also close on their heels with six points from four games.

And Park, who recently returned from Korea Republic after a short vacation, has opined that the game against Malaysia will be one of their biggest challenges in the qualification event yet.

“Next, the national team will face Malaysia, trailing us by only two points in Group G. Malaysia are our biggest challenge besides the away game in United Arab Emirates (UAE). We can advance if we top the group,” the South Korean tactician was quoted as saying.

After the Malaysia encounter next month, Vietnam will only have two qualifiers ties left to play — against Indonesia and UAE on June 4 and 9 respectively.

VAR comes to Vietnam’s rescue against United Arab Emirates

“It’s too soon for me to comment whether Vietnam will advance to the next round of the qualifiers” the coach warned.

Park also confirmed that he had signed a new contract with Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) at the start of this month.

“I signed a new deal with VFF on February 1. It’s different from before, since the team is now 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup holders and 2019 SEA Games gold medalists. It’s time for us to regain our motivation, and if needed, make necessary changes,” he said.