China set to play 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties in Thailand due to coronavirus concerns

China PR national team could play their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties scheduled to be held in March 2020 in Thailand, according to reports.

Team Dragon were originally scheduled to face Maldives at home in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on March 26 followed by a trip to Guam on March 31.

But with the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has been forced to move their home tie against Maldives to a neutral venue and it looks like Thailand are willing to host them for the qualification tie.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand 1-2 China PR – Gao Lin (71′)

CFA are also expected to invite Guam to play their home match in Thailand too as the United States have suspended entry of Chinese citizens to any of their territories due to coronavirus fear and the China national team will be expected to face difficulties to travel for the away fixture.

According to South China Morning Post, Buriram United’s Chang Arena will be used by China for their two World Cup Qualifiers ties.

The matches are expected to be played closed doors without fans, but a final approval from FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is pending.

China had also considered United Arab Emirates (UAE) to host their matches, but is said to have gone with the option of Thailand.

Syria currently lead Group A with 15 points from five matches while China are second with seven points from four matches. Philippines are third with seven from five matches while Maldives are fourth with six points. Guam are yet to open their account in the qualifiers.

