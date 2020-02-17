Myanmar under match-fixing scanner as FIFA and AFC investigate World Cup Qualifiers defeat

Myanmar national team have come under the match-fixing scanner after FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) launched an investigation into one of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers defeat.

Myanmar had suffered a heavy 7-0 defeat at the hands of Kyrgyz Republic at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek in their third outing of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign last October.

According to Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) chairman Zaw Zaw, officials from both FIFA and AFC visited Myanmar recently to investigate any match-fixing which might have taken place during the World Cup Qualifiers tie.

“It is normal that FIFA initiate investigation into matches where goal margins are large. We helped them in the investigation. FIFA has always performed investigations like that,” Zaw Zaw was quoted as saying by the Eleven Myanmar.

The 7-0 defeat to Kyrgyzstan had led to the sacking of Montenegrin tactician Miodrag Radulovic and the return of Antoine Hey as the Asian Lions head coach.

“Investigations on match-fixing are carried out around the world. According to the rules and regulations, FIFA and AFC investigate whenever they have doubts of a possible match-fixing. If they find something, they will make an announcement. If not, we will not,” the MFF head said.

According to the report, FIFA and AFC officials interviewed eight players who had played in the match and questioned them by showing videos and facts.

After suffering three defeats in their first three games, Myanmar have bounced back under Hey with wins against Tajikistan and Mongolia in Group F of World Cup Qualifiers.

They will now face Japan in their next qualification tie on March 26 and then take on Kyrgyz Republic in the return leg on March 31.

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)