Liridon Krasniqi gets green light from FIFA to wear Malaysia jersey at World Cup Qualifiers

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) attacker Liridon Krasniqi has received a ‘green light’ from FIFA to wear the Malaysia national team jersey, according to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

This means that the 28-year-old Kosovan-born footballer is eligible to play for Harimau Malaya at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties scheduled to be held next month.

“Liridon has already received the green light which is FIFA’s permission to be listed in the Malaysian squad in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round ties,” FAM deputy president Yusoff Mahadi was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.

Liridon Krasniqi sudah mendapat kebenaran daripada @FIFAcom untuk mewakili pasukan 🇲🇾 di pentas antarabangsa sementara Guilherme de Paula pula perlu menunggu sehingga hujung bulan ini.https://t.co/2JmUpODnkY — FOX Sports Malaysia (@FOXSportsMY) February 17, 2020

“However, he will need the approval of Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe to play for the national team. He will be evaluated on his recent performances and can be part of the national team if Cheng Hoe approves,” he added.

Meanwhile, the FAM office-bearer also noted that an update on the naturalisation process of Brazilian-born forward Guilherme De Paula is expected by the end of February.

The Perak forward is expected to become the third naturalised player for the Malaysia national team after Mohamadou Sumareh and Liridon. The FAM has submitted the documents to FIFA for approving his eligibility to play for Malaysia.

Malaysia will play an international friendly against Bahrain on March 21 before facing United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers on March 26 and 31 respectively.

(Photo credit: Johor Darul Ta’zim)