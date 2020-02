34 players called up for Indonesia national team training camp ahead of upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

It has officially been announced that the Indonesia National Team will conduct a training camp from February 13 to February 23 in Jakarta, in preparation for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers against Thailand and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to PSSI’s official announcement, a total of 34 players have been called up for the above-mentioned training camp by the Indonesia national team coach Shin Tae Yong. The announcement further added that the training camp would also help Tae Yong to handle the Indonesia national senior team directly.

The list of 34 players is dominated by young players, some of who are yet to make their debut for the Indonesia national senior team. Check out the full list of called-up players, right below:

Goalkeepers

Andritany Ardhiyasa (Persija)

Nadeo Arga Winata (Bali United)

M. Riyandi (Barito Putera)

Adi Satrio (PSMS)

Defenders

Yanto Basna (PT Prachuap FC)

Ricky Fajrin (Bali United)

Andy Setyo (Tira Persikabo)

Fachruddin (Madura United)

Alfreanda Dewangga (PSIS)

Hansamu Yama (Persebaya)

Bagas Adi Nugroho (Arema FC)

Asnawi Mangkualam (PSM)

Putu Gede Juniantara (Bhayangkara FC)

Gavin Kwan (United)

Firza Andika (PSM)

Midfielders

Rachmat Irianto (Persebaya)

TM Ichsan (Bhayangkara FC)

Bayu Pradana (Barito Putera)

M. Tahir (Persipura)

Septian David (PSIS)

Sani Rizky (Bhayangkara FC)

Rizky Pora (Barito Putera)

Hendro Siswanto (Arema FC)

Stefano Lilipaly (Bali United)

Pratama Arhan (PSIS)

Irfan Bachdimim (Bali United)

Febri Hariyadi (Persib)

Rizky Eka (PSM)

Saddil Ramdani (Bhayangkara FC)

Osvaldo Haay (Persija)

Forwards

M. Rafli (Arema FC)

Ilija Spasojevic (Bali United)

Lerby Eliandri (Bali United)

Irfan Jauhari (Bali United)

Indonesia’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers against Thailand and UAE are on March 26 and March 31 respectively.