IR Iran appoint Dragan Skocic as new national team head coach

Croatian tactician Dragan Skocic has been appointed as the new head coach of IR Iran national team replacing Marc Wilmots who was sacked late last year.

The 51-year-old coach had only resigned as the head coach of Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Sanat Naft Abadan FC on Tuesday and has now signed a deal with the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

He will be fifth Croatian to take charge of Team Melli following Stanko Poklepovic, Tomislav Ivic, Miroslav Blazevic and Branko Ivankovic.

Dragan Skocic has been appointed as the new head coach of the Iran National Team #teammelli 🇮🇷 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XmF0RKMoDe — Persian Gulf League (@PersianGulfPro) February 6, 2020

Former Belgium national team manager Wilmots was removed from the Iran post in December 2019 after the national team’s poor start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign.

Iran currently sit third in Group C with six points from four matches and are five points behind leaders Iraq and three behind Bahrain, both of whom have played a match more than the Iranians.

Skocic’s first World Cup Qualifiers tie as Team Melli boss will be against Hong Kong on March 26 which will be followed by Cambodia on March 31.

They will then face Iraq and Bahrain in June 2020 to end their World Cup Qualifiers second round campaign.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR 0-3 IR Iran – Karim Ansarifard (90+1′)

Skocic is familiar with Iranian football having managed clubs like Malavan, Foolad and Khooneh be Khooneh since 2013.

(Photo credit: Dragan Skocic)