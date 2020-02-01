Vietnam national team set up international friendly against Iraq in March

Reigning Southeast Asian champions Vietnam are set to face Iraq national team in an international friendly at home scheduled to be held in the month of March 2020.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has confirmed that they have roped in the West Asian nation for the international fixture which will help the two sides prepare for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

Vietnam are set to face Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on March 31 in a 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie.

Nguyen Tien Linh breaks deadlock for Vietnam against DPR Korea

And their friendly against Iraq will reportedly fall on March 26 and is expected to take place either at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi or the Go Dau Stadium in Binh Duong.

Park Hang-seo’s men was last seen in action during the World Cup Qualifiers in November when they were held to a goalless draw by Thailand while Iraq’s last involvement was in the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup where they lost to Bahrain in the semifinals.

The two teams had met in the group stages of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup last year when the ASEAN side had lost 3-2.

Vietnam are currently topping Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers with 11 points from five matches followed by Malaysia with nine and Thailand with eight points. UAE are also close on their heels with six points from four games.