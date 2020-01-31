Thailand to face Panama in international friendly match in March 2020

Thailand national team will take on Panama in an international friendly match as they enter the business end of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

The War Elephants are set to face Indonesia in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on March 26.

They are currently third in Group G with eight points after five matches — three points behind group toppers Vietnam and one behind the second-placed Malaysia. United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also close on their heels with six points and a match in hand.

Akira Nishino’s men are set to face Panama in the international friendly in Thailand on March 30, just days after taking ASEAN rivals Indonesia who are bottom of the group with no points from five matches..

The Southeast Asian nation are currently 113th in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Panama are 81st in the world.

Thailand’s final two fixtures in the World Cup Qualifiers second round are against UAE away on June 4 and then against Malaysia at home on June 9.