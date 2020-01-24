Head coach Akira Nishino extends contract with FA Thailand till 2022

Thailand national team head coach Akira Nishino has extended his stay with Changsuek till 2022 after signing a two-year contract extension with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

Japanese tactician Nishino, who is the first non-Thai Asian to coach Thailand, was appointed in July 2019 as a permanent replacement for Milovan Rajevac who was fired during the AFC Asian Cup in January 2019.

Under the former Japan boss, Thailand are third in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round behind ASEAN neighbours Vietnam and Malaysia.

He also was in charge of the U-23 national team that bowed out in the group stages of men’s football competition in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Philippines and also at the AFC U23 Championship 2020 where Thailand made their first-ever appearance in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Thailand are set to face Indonesia in their next World Cup Qualifiers tie on March 26 before taking on United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 4 and Malaysia on June 9.

