Former Iran and Persepolis head coach Branko Ivankovic named Oman national team boss

Former IR Iran national team boss Branko Ivankovic has been named the new head coach of Oman by the Oman Football Association (OFA).

The Croatian coach had served as the head coach of Team Melli between 2002 and 2006 and had helped the nation qualify for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. He had also guided Iran’s U-23 side to a gold medal at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, Korea Republic.

🗞 مجلس إدارة الاتحاد العماني لكرة القدم يعتمد تعيين المدرب الكرواتي برانكو ايفانكوفيتش مدربا للمنتخب الوطني الأول مع جهازه الفني المعاون. pic.twitter.com/lFYedoOSte — OFA – Official Page (@OmanFA) January 19, 2020

“The Oman Football Association announces that it has reached an agreement with the Croatian coach Branko Ivankovic to oversee the training of our senior national football team,” the OFA announced on Sunday.

Ivankovic will replace Dutch tactician Erwin Koeman who was fired from his role after Oman had crashed out in the group stages of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup in December 2019.

At the club level, Ivankovic was in charge of Iranian giants Persepolis FC from 2015 to 2019 guiding them to four Persian Gulf Pro League titles, three Iranian Super Cups and an Hafzi Cup.

He also took Persepolis to the final of the 2018 AFC Champions League where they lost 2-0 on aggregate to Japan’s Kashima Antlers FC.

The 65-year-old had left Persepolis for Saudi Professional League outfit Al Ahli Saudi FC in 2019, however, his stint at the club only lasted around three months.

Oman are in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round where they are second with 12 points — only one point behind leaders Qatar.

Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh are the other nations in the group and have collected four, three and one points respectively.