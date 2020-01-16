Malaysia to play Bahrain, Kuwait friendly matches to prepare for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Malaysia national team will take on Kuwait in an international friendly match before their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round tie against Thailand in June.

Harimau Malaya are set to travel to Thailand to face the War Elephants in their final Group G fixture of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on June 6.

And the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has confirmed that the national team will go up against Kuwait in a friendly match in order to aid their preparations for the showdown against their ASEAN neighbours.

The match will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in the first week of June.

🇲🇾 Malaysia 2-0 Indonesia 🇮🇩 Rasid nets a brace for Malaysia in front of 80,000 crowd 🏟️ 👇 Scores and more from 2022 Asian #WorldCup qualifying 👇 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 19, 2019

“We have just received confirmation from Kuwait who agreed to hold a friendly match against the national team in June, and I see it as a great opportunity for national coach Tan Cheng Hoe to evaluate our players’ preparations before leaving for Bangkok,” FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam was quoted as saying by the Bernama News Agency.

Malaysia are currently second in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers with nine points from five matches — two points behind group toppers Vietnam and one ahead of third-placed Thailand.

Their next World Cup Qualifiers tie will be on March 26 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are fourth with six points and a game in hand. Malaysia will then host Vietnam on March 31.

They will take on Arabian Gulf Cup 2019 winners Bahrain in another friendly match in Kuala Lumpur before the two ties in March.