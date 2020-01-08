Indonesia ordered to play 2022 World Cup Qualifiers behind closed doors by FIFA following fan violence

FIFA has ordered Indonesia to play one of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers home ties behind closed doors after instances of fan violence during their home games in 2019.

Indonesia’s 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties against Malaysia and Thailand back in September 2019 were marred by fan disturbances that brought the game against Malaysia to a temporary halt at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

As a result, FIFA also handed the PSSI a hefty fine of 245,000 Swiss franc last month as well as ordered them to play one of their home games without the presence of their extremely vocal supporters.

Shin Tae-yong replaces Simon McMenemy as Indonesia head coach! pic.twitter.com/OR0zDHhx2C — AFC (@theafcdotcom) December 29, 2019

Indonesia’s only home game left in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers is against United Arab Emirates (UAE) scheduled to be held on March 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) were also slapped a fine of 50,000 Swiss franc for fan trouble during their World Cup Qualifiers match against Indonesia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on November 19.

FIFA also issued a warning to FAM as their head coach Tang Cheng Hoe failed to attend the obligatory post-match press conference following a 1-0 defeat to Vietnam in Hanoi on October 10, 2019.