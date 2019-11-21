Thailand goalkeeper coach responds to touchline controversy with Vietnam boss Park Hang-seo

Thailand goalkeeper coach Sasa Todic has responded to controversies surrounding his touchline exchange with Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo during their recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie.

The exchange took place during the goalless draw between Vietnam and Thailand at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi during their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie with the local media alleging the Thai backroom member made a gesture about the height of the Vietnam boss.

Former Serbian goalkeeper Sasa said that his gesture was an indication of Vietnam’s position at the top of Group G and apologised to Vietnamese supporters, Vietnam Football Federation, coaching staff and players.

“All that is published in the media and on social networks has nothing to do with reality, especially not with RACISM as some media conveyed. There is also a clip where I can clearly see my reaction and the reaction of the whole Thai bench. We got insults in our space in front of the bench, we all reacted, but the finger was pointed only at me as there is a photo of what it looks like,” said Sasa in a statement released by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

“I am measuring the height of the coach. This is the moment that the media use to make a scandal, although there is a footage that can deny it because it can be seen that I have shown a top-down hand thinking that Vietnam is currently in first place, but that it will fall lower later because Thailand will be ahead of them,” he said.

“My further reaction on the video says that I had no intention of entering into a conflict, or that I was worthy of anyone, but said with a smile and showed with my hand that Vietnam would fall from the first place to a lower position on the table,” the goalkeeper coach said.

“I take the opportunity to apologize to anyone who misinterpreted my reaction. Judging by the comments, a large number of Vietnam fans were offended by untrue media reports, seeing only the picture and not knowing the true truth,” he said.