Thailand to look for new players to strengthen squad – Head coach Akira Nishino

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino has said that he plans to include new players to strengthen his squad before the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers resumes next year.

The War Elephants find themselves in a precarious position in Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round after a 2-1 defeat to Malaysia and a goalless draw with Vietnam this month.

The results mean that Nishino’s men are currently third in the group with eight points from five matches — three behind table toppers Vietnam and one behind second-placed Malaysia — while United Arab Emirates (UAE) are close on their heels with six points and a match in hand.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, Japanese tactician Nishino is still confident that Thailand can progress to the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

“There are still three matches to play. We still have a chance to advance but we must keep fighting. We must try to win all the three remaining matches,” he was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post.

Thailand’s three remaining games in the second round of qualifications are against Indonesia in March 2020 and UAE and Malaysia in June 2020. And Nishino said he is looking to strengthen the side by calling up new players before their next qualifiers tie.

“Before our next game [against Indonesia] in March, we will look for new players to make us stronger,” the former Japan boss said.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)