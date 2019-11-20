Watch: Malaysia, Indonesia fans throw flares during World Cup qualifier, 41 people arrested

The fans of both Malaysia and Indonesia appear to have clashed after a 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers second round match between the two teams ended in victory for Malaysia.

The two Group G sides clashed at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia and the passionate fans from both nations appear to have taken things a bit too far.

Video footage has emerged from the stadium showing flares being thrown during the 2-0 victory for Malaysia, while police later confirmed that as many as 41 people were arrested as well.

Harian Metro later confirmed that police had arrested fans from both countries and that they were detained on the grounds of not having proper and requisite documentation.

#kualalumpur Seramai 27 penyokong Malaysia dan 14 penyokong Indonesia ditahan selepas tamat perlawanan kelayakan Piala Dunia 2022/Piala Asia 2023 di Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil, malam tadi. https://t.co/9RavT9JQH5 — Harian Metro (@hmetromy) November 20, 2019

“Police detained 41 individuals including 27 Malaysian and 14 Indonesian supporters after the match for documentation purposes,” Cheras district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said in a statement.

“However, all individuals were released after the documentation was made,” he said in his statement.

Fan violence during matches has increased manifold recently, and security in and around the stadiums has increased as a result.