2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Roundup: Oman pile pressure on Qatar after 1-0 win over India

Oman are giving AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions Qatar some serious competition in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as the qualification event pauses for a three-month break.

There is only one point to separate 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar and Oman in the group after both sides recorded their fourth wins against Afghanistan and India respectively on the sixth matchday of the qualifiers on Tuesday. There were plenty of other interesting results from across the continent which makes up for an exciting and anxious wait for the Asian Qualifiers until it resumes in March 2020.

Here, we take a comprehensive look at all the results from November 19’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties held across eight groups in Asia.

Group A – Syria make it five wins out of five!

Syria can’t stop winning as they made it five wins out of five matches after they edged Philippines 1-0 at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. However, they had to work hard for the victory against a spirited Azkals side who were undone by a first-half strike from Ward Al Salama. The Philippines remain third in the group with seven points, but Maldives are close on their heels after a 3-1 win over Guam at the National Football Stadium in Male gave them six points. Syria top the group with 15 points while China PR are second with seven points from four matches.

Group B – Jordan and Kuwait tied on 10 points

Jordan thrashed Chinese Taipei 5-0 at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman to go level on points with Kuwait who had overcome Nepal 1-0 in Group B at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan. Both sides now have 10 points from five matches having only dropped points against table toppers Australia apart from a goalless draw between them. The Socceroos top the group with 12 points which they have collected from four wins so far.

Group C – Iraq and Bahrain settle for draw in top of the table clash

Iraq and Bahrain played out a goalless stalemate in what was a top of the table clash in Group C at the Amma International Stadium in Jordan. The result means that the Lions of Mesopotamia are still in pole position in the pool with 11 points while Bahrain trail them by two points. IR Iran, who were favourites to progress, are sitting precariously at third with six points and a match in hand. Meanwhile, Hong Kong closed down the gap on Team Melli with a 2-0 win over Cambodia at home on Tuesday.

Group D – Uzbekistan back on top; Singapore climb up to third

FT: UZB 🇺🇿 2 – 0 🇵🇸 PLE pic.twitter.com/ZxiBWnCGee — O‘zbekiston FA (@UzbekistanFA) November 19, 2019

Group D saw Uzbekistan return to the top with a 2-0 win over Palestine at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent. Eldor Shomurodov scored for the Uzbeks for the fourth match running and his brace was the difference between the two sides as Vadim Abramov’s made it nine points from five matches. Saudi Arabia, who inflicted a late defeat on Uzbekistan last week, are second with eight points from four matches. Meanwhile, Singapore climbed from bottom to third in the group with a 2-1 win over Yemen at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohamad Stadium in Muharraq.

Group E – Qatar sweat against the Afghans; Oman put pressure after India scalp

A fourth win in five games keeps #Qatar in control of top spot in Group E#AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/zYwdiQMhzq — Qatar Football Association 🇶🇦 (@QFA_EN) November 19, 2019

Only one point separates Qatar and Oman in Group E of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers after both sides recorded 1-0 wins on the sixth matchday. While Qatar had to wait until a 77th-minute penalty from Akram Afif to overcome Afghanistan, Muhsen Al-Ghassani found the winner for Oman against India at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat in the 33rd minute. 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar have 13 points after five matches while Oman are one point behind at second. Afghanistan are a distant third with four points while India are fourth with three.

Group F – Myanmar revival continues under Antoine Hey

Сборная Таджикистана благодарит всех болельщиков, которые верили в команду и поддерживали нас в отборочном матче чемпионата мира-2022 против сборной Кыргызстана (1:1)! pic.twitter.com/fPfkwCiavG — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) November 19, 2019

Myanmar recorded their second successive victory under returning head coach Antoine Hey by defeating Mongolia 1-0 at the Mandalar Thiri Stadium in Mandalay. In doing so, the Asian Lions managed to avenge for their shock 1-0 defeat to the Blue Wolves in the World Cup Qualifiers opener back in September while also moving one point behind both Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan who played out a 1-1 draw in the other Group F fixture of Tuesday. Japan top the group with 12 points while Mongolia are bottom with three points.

Group G – Malaysia upto second in ASEAN-heavy pool

Indonesia suffered their fifth straight defeat of the World Cup Qualifiers as Malaysia beat them 2-0 to move into the second place in Group G. Tan Cheng Hoe’s men followed up their win over Thailand from last week with third three-pointer of the qualification campaign to make it nine points from five matches. They have displaced Thailand from the runners-up spot after the War Elephants were held to a goalless draw by table toppers Vietnam. Vietnam have 11 points while Akira Nishino’s Thailand side have eight points. UAE are now fourth with six points as World Cup Qualifiers go into a long break.

Group H – Turkmenistan pull ahead as North Korea and Lebanon split points

Turkmenistan have risen to the top Group H after a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka at the Kopetdag Stadium in Ashgabat. They were also helped by the goalless draw between DPR Korea and Lebanon at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut which means the North Koreans and Lebanese remained third and fourth with eight points apiece. Korea Republic, who did not play on the sixth matchday, are third with eight points and a game in hand.

(Photo credit: Qatar Football Association)