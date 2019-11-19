2022 FIFA World Cup: One goal the difference as Syria beat Philippines to maintain perfect record

Syria continued their unprecedented run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as they beat Philippines by a goal to nil. The West Asian side have now registered fifteen points from a possible fifteen as they continue their quest for a third-round spot.

Syria took the lead early on in their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Philippines. The West Asian side piled on the pressure and were rewarded in the twenty-third minute when a low cross from Osama Omari found Ward Alsamh at the back post, who was left completely unmarked. The midfielder blasted the ball in off the crossbar to give his side the lead.

The home side continued to push for the second goal before half-time, however, Neil Etheridge stopped Mohammad Almarmour’s shot from distance to keep the gap at one. The Cardiff City goalkeeper would make several such stops throughout the match to keep his side in it albeit to no avail.

Their latest win sees Syria continue their perfect run in the competition, as they have now won all five of their matches while accumulating fifteen points. Philippines, on the other hand, remain third with seven points.

Syria XI: Ibrahim Alma (GK), Ahmad Alsaleh, Mouaiad Alajaan, Omro Al Midani, Ward Alsamh, Omar Al Soma (C), Mahmoud Almawas, Osama Omari (70′ Omar Khrbin), Kamel Hameesheh (83′ Mazen Al Issa), Hussein Aljwayed, Mohammad Almarmour (75′ Nassouh Nakkdahli)

Philippines XI: Neil Etheridge (GK), Alvaro Silva, Carli de Murga (89′ Luke Woodland), John Patrick Strauss, Iain Ramsay, Mikel Baas, Stephan Schrock (C), Patrick Reichelt, Curt Dizon (67′ Mark Ott), Angel Guirado (57′ Mark Hartmann), Martin Steuble

(Image Credits: AFC)