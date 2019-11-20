Singapore defeat Yemen 2-1 to record second win of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign

Singapore defeated Yemen 2-1 at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Muharraq on Tuesday to record their second win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

The Lions were without Singapore Premier League Player of the Year 2019 Faris Ramli up front after the fresh Terengganu FC recruit missed out due to personal reasons, but young forward Ikhsan Fandi proved he can lead the line himself with a peach of goal.

Singapore won a corner in the 19th minute which was floated into centre of the box by Shahdan Sulaiman where the 20-year-old Raufoss IL forward volleyed it into the back of the net for his eighth goal of his fledgling international career.

Tatsuma Yoshida’s young side doubled their lead in the second half when midfielder Hafiz Nor cut inside from the left and curled a right-footer from outside the box which bounced off the inside of the right post and into the goal in the 52nd minute. The strike was Hafiz’s first for Singapore at the age of 31.

Nasser Al-Gahwashi reduced the deficit for Yemen five minutes from time, but it wasn’t enough for them to deny Singapore from taking home all three points.

With the win, Singapore climbed to third in Group D of the World Cup Qualifiers with seven points from five matches. They are two points ahead of fourth-placed Yemen and three ahead of Palestine who are rockbottom.

Uzbekistan top the group with nine points while Saudi Arabia are second with eight points having played one match less.

YEMEN: Salem Saeed, Ahmed Sadeq, Mudir Abdurabu, Mohammed Boqshan, Nasser Al-Gahwashi, Abdulwasea Al Matari, Omar Al Dahi, Mufeed Gamal, Ahmed Al Sarori, Emad Mansoor (Ali Abdullah Hafeedh 67′), Ahmed Maher (Essam Al Worafi 56′)

SINGAPORE: Izwan Mahbud, Safuwan Baharudin, Zulfahmi Arifin, Shahdan Sulaiman, Hariss Harun, Yasir Hanapi (Hami Syahin 88′), Nazrul Nazari, Hazzuwan Halim (Khairul Nizam 53′), Hafiz Nor (Iqram Rifqi 75′), Irfan Fandi, Ikhsan Fandi

(Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation)