Fans shower praise on Malaysia star Safawi Rasid for brilliant brace in Indonesia win

On Tuesday, Malaysia beat Indonesia by a scoreline of 2-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Safawi Rasid became the star of the night for the hosts as a netted a brace – one of which was a brilliant free-kick.

And after the game, fans on Twitter showered praise on the Johor Darul Ta’zim star for his fantastic performance.

“What a majestic finish from Safawi Rasid. He scored when it matters. He is Malaysia Most Valuable Player of 2019 for a reason,” said a fan while another replied:

“Two top-class goals by his magical left foot. Malaysia League’s MVP for a reason. Safawi Rasid; Man of the Match, undeniably. What a performance, what a player!”

Take a look at some of the best tweets right here:

Safawi Rasid! 🔥🔥 — Julius Wong (@JuliusW28) November 19, 2019

Kids right now trying to,how to be safawi rasid🔥 — NYeddy (@faridnyeds) November 19, 2019

Safawi Rasid’s brace vs Indonesia is so much better with Titanic music#harimaumalaya #malaysiavsindonesia pic.twitter.com/rhhfmRXoG7 — 𝗥𝗶𝗲𝘇𝗹𝗮𝗻 (@riezlannn) November 19, 2019

What a majestic finish from Safawi Rasid. He scored when it matters. He is Malaysia Most Valuable Player of 2019 for a reason. — Dandelion Biru (@newdandbiru) November 19, 2019

Two top class goals by his magical left-foot. Malaysia League's MVP for a reason. Safawi Rasid; Man of the Match, undeniably. What a performance, what a player!🌟 pic.twitter.com/5Sxdf1IFUT — Roro O'Monstro.™ (@Roromeo_MUFC10) November 19, 2019

In the 89th minute, Rasid almost scored his third goal of the game, as he cut inside from the right-wing before curling the ball towards the far corner. However, the ball hit the post and went out, much to his chagrin.

That being said, Rasid’s brace was all that was enough to confirm the win for the Harimau Malaya. With the victory, they also moved to the second place in Group G of round two of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.