2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: 5 talking points as Vietnam, Thailand play out 0-0 draw

Vietnam and Thailand played out their second 0-0 draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in the second round, resulting in only a small change in the Group G table. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Dang Van Lam keeps Vietnam in the game with penalty save

After a slow start to this match, Thailand gradually grew into the game, and a rather innocuous looking challenge inside the box from a corner saw confusion, before the referee suddenly pointed to the spot for a foul by Doan Van Hau.

Theerathon Bunmathan stepped up to take the penalty for the War Elephants, but a stunning stop by Dang Van Lam ensured the score remained 0-0 at a crucial period.

#4 Vietnam have a goal ruled out for a foul

The referee was once again right among the action just a few minutes after the penalty incident, this time at the other end, as Vietnam appeared to have taken the lead through a towering header.

However, the goal was immediately ruled out for what looked like a debatable bit of contact on Thai goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan.

#3 Thailand should have scored late on

A late flurry from the visitors saw them receive quite a few chances in the last ten minutes of the game, the best of which should have been converted from close range.

First it was Dang Van Lam who once again saved Vietnam, before Doan Van Hau heroically threw in a dive and blocked what seemed to be a sure shot goal. Ekanit Panya of Thailand couldn’t convert from tap in range.

#2 The big guns fail to fire

It may have been billed as Nguyen Quang Hai vs Chanathip Songkrasin, but this Vietnam vs Thailand clash saw very little of the two talismanic players.

Chanathip had a few moments of magic in terms of his touches, but failed to deliver the goods when it mattered most. The same can be said of Quang Hai, who was largely peripheral throughout.

#1 Thailand dumped out of top two places

Vietnam probably did not need a win as much as Thailand did in this one, and a victory for Malaysia in the other Group G game against Indonesia means that they now move into second place.

The War Elephants are now on 8 points from 5 matches, while Malaysia have one point more. UAE could also be a team in the reckoning, though it appears that Vietnam are rather comfortable with 11 points from 5 matches.