WATCH: Malaysia’s Farizal Marlias makes brilliant penalty save against Indonesia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

A brilliant penalty save by goalkeeper Farizal Marlias, helped hosts Malaysia keep a clean sheet against Indonesia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier game held on Tuesday. Malaysia also won 2-0, thanks to a brace from Safawi Rasid.

To add to Rasid’s heroics, Marlias made the penalty save for Malaysia in the 83rd minute, as you can see in the video below. Take a look:

Easy. Terbaik Farizal. Save penalti Indonesia. Tepat bacaan. Lemah sangat sepakan Osas Saha ni.

Indonesia were awarded the penalty due to Marlias’ foul in his own box, but the Johor Darul Ta’zim star made amends by saving Osas Saha’s rather tame shot.

Osas Saha aimed his shot at the left bottom corner, but the 33-year-old shot-stopper dived in the right direction to grab the ball before it went in.

In the 89th minute, Rasid almost scored his third goal of the game, as he cut inside from the right-wing before curling the ball towards the far corner. However, the ball hit the post and went out, much to his chagrin.

That being said, Rasid’s brace was all that was enough to confirm the win for the Harimau Malaya. With the victory, they also moved to the second place in Group G of round two of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.