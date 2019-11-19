Safawi Rasid scored Malaysia’s second goal against Indonesia in the 73rd minute of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match, and all or most of the blame is likely to fall on Indonesia captain Yanto Basna, who gifted Rasid the goal-scoring opportunity with a big defensive blunder.

Check out Basna’s error and the goal that followed, in the videos below:

2nd goal from Safawi RashidMas 2 – Indo 0 Posted by Muaz Muhammad on Tuesday, 19 November 2019

Golllllllllll!!!!! Love u lah safawi rashid… 😘😘😘😘 Posted by Norhamidah Abu Kasim on Tuesday, 19 November 2019

As you can see, Basna was looking to shield the ball away from an onrushing Rasid as it appeared to go out for a goal-kick. Nevertheless, the Johor Darul Ta’zim ace was able to snatch the ball easily, before cutting outside and smashing it past Muhammad Ridho in goal.

It was Rasid who scored Malaysia’s opening goal as well, in the first half. The star forward’s shot found the right corner of Indonesia’s goal perfectly, and the outstretched hands of ‘keeper Ridho could not do anything to save the ball before it got into the net.

As of right now, Malaysia have nine points from five matches in Group G of the second round in 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, and a win against Indonesia could help them overtake Vietnam to the top of the table – provided Vietnam lose or draw against Thailand in their Qualifier game which is also going on at the time of writing.