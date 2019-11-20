2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Top of the table clash between Iraq and Bahrain ends in stalemate

The top of the table clash between Iraq and Bahrain in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers have ended in a goalless draw at the Amman International Stadium in Jordan on Tuesday.

While the Iraqis were coming into the game on the back of a dramatic win over early favourites IR Iran last week, Bahrain had also created an upset of Team Melli last month putting them only two points behind group leaders Iraq.

However, the game which was moved to a neutral venue from Iraq lacked in creativity as both the sides played with caution and ended the game with zero shots on target splitting the points among them in the process.

Full Time: Iraq 0-0 Bahrain Both teams played it safe and settled for a draw. A win would’ve been ideal, but what’s important is that Iraq continue to lead their group: pic.twitter.com/LNfbOIklXN — Home Of Iraq Football – ‎ اخبار الكرة العراقية (@iraq_football_) November 19, 2019

The two sides had played out a 1-1 draw in Riffa in their qualifiers opener back in September.

The Lions of Mesopotamia remain top of the group with 11 points after five matches while Bahrain are second with nine points. Iran are third with six points from four matches and will have a mountain to climb when the World Cup Qualifiers resume in March 2020.

IRAQ: Mohammed Hameed, Ahmad Ibrahim Al-Qafaje, Dhurgham Ismail, Saad Natiq, Rebin Sulaka Adhamat, Alaa Ali Mhawi, Humam Tariq, Bashar Rasan (Alaa Abbas 76′), Amjad Attwan, Ibraheem Bayesh (Safa Abdullah 46′), Mohanad Ali

BAHRAIN: Sayed Jaafar, Abdulla Al Hazaa, Waleed Al Hayam, Ahmed Bughammar, Sayed Baqer, Sayed Dhiya (Ali Madan 90+3′), Mohammed Al Hardan, Mahdi Al Humaidan, Abdulwahab Al Malood, Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Ismail Abdullatif 83′), Jassim Al Shaikh

(Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation)