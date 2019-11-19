WATCH: Vietnam’s Dang van Lam makes brilliant penalty save against Thailand in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

On Tuesday, the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi played host to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Vietnam and Thailand. At the time of writing, the scoreline read 0-0 at half-time – and Vietnam have their goalkeeper Dang van Lam to thank for it.

The Muangthong United star saved a penalty taken by Thailand’s Theerathon Bunmathan in the 28th minute, and thereby saved the hosts’ blushes in the first half.

Watch the video of the penalty save right here:

Pha bắt Penalty của thủ môn Đặng Văn Lâm Cùng xem lại khoảnh khắc Văn Lâm bắt Penalty!Đầy cảm xúc, cố lên Việt Nam ơi!!🔥Thả ngay 1 tim ❤️ để tiếp lửa các cầu thủ đạt được phong độ cao nhất và giành chiến thắng bạn nhé!—————————–📞 Hotline: 0366166666🛒 Hệ thống cửa hàng: http://bit.ly/TokyoLifeShops Posted by TokyoLife on Tuesday, 19 November 2019

As of right now, Vietnam sit firmly at the top of Group G with 11 points from five matches. A win against Thailand on Tuesday will further extend their lead against Malaysia, who is placed second on the table with nine points from five matches.

Thailand, who are currently at the third spot on the table, have eight points from five matches. Tuesday’s game is hence a must-win match for them, provided they want to overtake Malaysia and climb to the second place.

In case you did not know, Vietnam are the favourites to win as they are yet to be defeated in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. However, the War Elephants have often proved that they are not a team that can be dismissed as easily, and are sure to put up a fight against their ASEAN rivals in the second half.