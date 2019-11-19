WATCH: Malaysia’s Safawi Rasid scores brilliant free-kick against Indonesia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

On Tuesday, the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur played host to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier game between Malaysia and Indonesia. Johor Darul Ta’zim star Safawi Rasid opened the scoring for the hosts, with a brilliant free-kick in the 30th minute.

Take a look at the video of the goal, right here:

It was a foul from Indonesia that paved the way for Rasid’s goal, as he won the free-kick in a good position before stepping up on his own to take the kick.

Rasid’s shot found the right corner of Indonesia’s goal perfectly, and the outstretched hands of their goalkeeper Muhammad Ridho could not do anything to save the ball before it got into the net.

Earlier, the match started evenly before the hosts Malaysia started applying pressure on Indonesia. However, despite their best efforts, Malaysia almost conceded a goal in the 20th minute.

Indonesia’s Febri Hariyadi was one-on-one with goalkeeper Khairul Azhan, and although Azhan saved the shot well, he was injured in the process and had to be replaced by Farizal Marlias.

Malaysia currently have nine points from five matches in Group G of the second round in 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, and a win against Indonesia could help them overtake Vietnam to the top of the table.