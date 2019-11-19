2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia vs Indonesia – Lineups announced

Malaysia and Indonesia meet again in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, albeit in very different circumstances. While the former are challenging for the second spot in the group, the latter are trying to register their first win of this stage. Here’s how the two teams have lined-up for their encounter.

Malaysia and Indonesia meet once again in their FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers group with much more than just three points at stake. The two also make up one of football’s fiercest rivalries and will be hoping to secure the bragging rights for the foreseeable future.

Harimau Malaya were the victors when the two teams met on matchday 1 of this round. On that occasion, Indonesia had led twice through Beto Goncalves. However, two goals from Mohamadou Sumareh and one from Syafiq Ahmad had ensured a win for the men in yellow and black.

A win tonight would see Malaysia go up to nine points from five matches. Should the results elsewhere go in their favour, Harimau Malaya could find themselves second in Group G of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Here’s how the two teams have lined up for this one:

2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers | Tuesday, 19th November 2019 Starting XI MALAYSIA vs INDONESIA

National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, 8.45 pm Full lineups at https://t.co/X21YBeAw86#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/WbOqF0EGbb — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) November 19, 2019

Malaysia XI: Azhan (GK); Corbin-Ong, Aidil (C), Shahrul, Syahmi; Azam Azih, Syamer, Brendan Gan; Akhyar, Sumareh, Safawi

Daftar susunan pemain Timnas Indonesia kontra Malaysia di Stadion Bukit Jalil, malam ini.#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/PCrru2SL26 — PSSI (@PSSI) November 19, 2019

Indonesia XI: Ridho (GK); Gavin, Dutra, Basna (C), Ricky; Hendo, Bayu; Ichsan, Febri, Nwokolo; David

