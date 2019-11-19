2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Vietnam vs Thailand – Lineups announced

The big ASEAN clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers second round sees Vietnam take on Thailand at the My Dinh Stadium, and the lineups have been announced.

Vietnam have the chance to extend their lead at the top of Group G, and have announced the same side that took to the field against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last time out, and came away with a 1-0 victory.

Undoubtedly, the likes of Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Tien Linh will be the danger men for the Golden Dragons against the Thai defence for the match.

On the Thai side of things, Teerasil Dangda may be called upon to provide the goods for his nation as he starts this one, and has ample support across the pitch.

The biggest plus for the War Elephants is the inclusion of Chanathip Songkrasin in the team, who just might end up being the player who can help Thailand overcome the odds and beat Vietnam away from home.

Catch all the action from this one via our FOX Sports Asia Live Blog.