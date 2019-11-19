Safawi Rasid scores brace as Malaysia pile more misery on Indonesia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

A brace from Safawi Rasid has helped Malaysia defeat Indonesia 2-0 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and maintain their upward momentum in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Malaysia had beaten Thailand 2-1 last week and recorded their second successive victory in the qualification campaign five days later to make it nine points from five matches in the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers.

Malaysia had to replace their starting goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid with Johor Darul Ta’zim custodian Farizal Marlias early in the game after the Selangor shot-stopper injured himself while brilliantly denying Febri Hariyadi from giving Indonesia the lead in the 20th minute.

However, it was Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia who pulled ahead with a goal made all on his own by Safawi Rasid.

2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers | Tuesday, 19th November 2019 Full Time MALAYSIA 2-0 INDONESIA ⚽️ Safawi Rasid 30′ 73′#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/CuHU3HsfTv — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) November 19, 2019

The JDT attacker won the freekick for a foul by Tim Garuda captain Yanto Basna some 30 yards away from the goal and planted a left-footed strike past an outstretched Muhammad Ridho to open the scoring in supreme style.

The Indonesian skipper’s evening went from bad to worse in the second half when his lackadaisical defending led to Malaysia’s and Safawi’s second. Basna tired shielding the ball away from Safawi as it was rolling out for a goalkick, but the JDT superstar robbed him off possession and fired past Ridho for the killer blow in the 73rd minute.

Indonesia, under caretaker coach Yeyen Tumena after the sacking of Simon McMenemy, were given a lifeline in the 83rd minute when they were awarded a penalty for goalkeeper Farizal’s foul on Febri Hariyadi, but the substitute custodian redeemed himself by denying substitute Osas Saha from the spot.

MALAYSIA: Khairulazhan Khalid (Farizal Marlias 23′), Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak, La’Vere Corbin-Ong, Shahrul Saad, Nor Azam Abdul Azih (Afiq Fazail 80′), Mohamadou Sumareh, Akhyar Rashid (Norshahrul Idlan 46′), Syahmi Safari, Brendan Gan, Safawi Rasid, Syamer Kutty Abba

INDONESIA: Muhammad Ridho, Otavio Dutra, Ricky Fajrin, Yanto Basna, Gavin Kwan Adsit, Hendro Siswanto, Bayu Pradana, Septian David Maulana (Dendi Santoso 67′), Febri Haryadi, Teuku Ichsan (Rizky Pora 78′), Greg Nwokolo (Osas Saha 58′)

(Photo credit: FA Malaysia)