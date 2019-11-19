Cambodia fall further behind after 2-0 loss to Hong Kong in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Cambodia suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hong Kong on the sixth matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Hong Kong Stadium on Tuesday.

The Cambodians had held Hong Kong to a 1-1 draw at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in their World Cup Qualifiers opener back in October and the ASEAN side were once again hoping to steal a point from Tuesday’s hosts.

However, the Angkor Warriors were caught off guard by a quick break from the hosts in the 20th minute as James Ha tapped in a cross from the right to give Hong Kong a 1-0 lead and threw Cambodia’s gameplan out of the window.

Cambodia, coached by Felix Dalmas and Kiesuke Honda, tried to find a way back into the game and saw a good amount of the ball for the remainder of the game. However, chances were far and few between in what was a cagey match in Hong Kong.

Kouprey Kampuchea’s hopes of a late equaliser was extinguished in the 78th minute when defender Soeuy Visal saw his second yellow card of the game — this time for trying to a nick a ball from the gloves of Hong Kong goalkeeper Yapp Hung Fai.

And it was only a matter of time before the home side sealed the result with their second of the game — a strike from inside the box from Roberto Orlando Affonso Junior in the 86th minute.

The result means that Cambodia are now rockbottom of Group C with just a single point from five matches. Dalmas’ side have now conceded 22 goals while scoring just one from their five outings. Hong Kong, meanwhile, have collected five points from five matches.

HONG KONG: Yapp Hung Fai, Daniel Cancela, Roberto Orlando Affonso Junior (Wong Wai 88′), Russell Andy, Leung Nok Hang, Tsui Wang Kit, Gee Ha James Stephen (Law Tsz Chun 84′), Huang Yang, Chun Lok Tan, Giovane, Oluwatayo Akande Alexander (Cheng Siu Kwan 79′)

CAMBODIA: Keo Soksela, Soeuy Visal, Sareth Kriya, Yue Safy, Sos Souhana, Keo Sokpheng (Reung Bunheing 68′), Meng Cheng, Orn Chanpolin, Sath Rosib, Kouch Sokumpheak (Dani Kouch 68′), Prak Mony Udom (Sieng Chanthea 61′)

(Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation)