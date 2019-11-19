Vietnam versus Thailand ends goalless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers again!

There was nothing to separate Vietnam and Thailand once again as the two sides played out a goalless draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Tuesday.

The two sides had began their campaign in the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers with a goalless draw at the Thammasat Stadium back in September and the scoreline repeated itself in the return leg at Hanoi on Tuesday.

Thailand had a golden opportunity to take the driver’s seat in the game when they were awarded a penalty in the 27th minute after Vietnam fullback Doan Van Hau brought down Manuel Bihr during a corner kick prompting the referee to point to the spot.

However, saving the Park Hang-seo side’s blushes was Muangthong United goalkeeper Dang Van Lam who kept out Yokohama F. Marinos left-back Theerathon Bunmathan’s penalty and gave his defenders a reprieve.

Further controversy ensued when Vietnam defender Bui Tien Dung headed in a Nguyen Quang Hai corner just past the half-hour mark and wheeled away in celebration, but the referee brought back the play deeming the Vietnam star to have fouled Thai custodian Kawin Thamsatchanan before scoring.

The second half saw Vietnam looking to hurt the visiting Thais on the counter while the War Elephants created little with the possession as the highlight of the second period was the six minutes veteran striker Nguyen Anh Duc enjoyed on the field in what was his final game for the Golden Dragons.

Though it was points shared, it will be Southeast Asian champions Vietnam who will be the happier of the two sidesas they maintain their position at the top of Group G with 11 points while Thailand fall to third with eight points — one point behind Malaysia who defeated Indonesia earlier in the day.

VIETNAM: Dang Van Lam, Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung, Do Duy Manh, Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Trong Hoang, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Nguyen Quang Hai, Do Hung Dung (Nguyen Cong Phuong 72′), Nguyen Van Toan (Nguyen Phong Hong Duy 56′), Nguyen Tien Linh (Nguyen Anh Duc 84′)

THAILAND: Kawin Thamsatchanan, Theerathon Bunmathan, Manuel Bihr, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Chanathip Songkrasin, Tanaboon Kesarat, Sarach Yooyen, Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Supachok Sarachart (Bordin Phala 90+1′), Ekanit Panya (Siwakorn Tiatrakul 86′), Teerasil Dangda

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)